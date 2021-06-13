Cancel
Franklinville, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 9 days ago

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.