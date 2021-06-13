4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
