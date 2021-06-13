Cancel
Hobart, OK

Hobart Daily Weather Forecast

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 9 days ago

HOBART, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvGLoZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

