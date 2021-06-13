Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.