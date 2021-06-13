Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 9 days ago

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSvGIAO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

