Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
