Lawtey, FL

A rainy Sunday in Lawtey — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 9 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Lawtey, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lawtey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aSvGHHf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey News Watch

Lawtey, FL
With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

