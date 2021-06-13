Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Wendover News Watch

West. Wendover Weather Forecast

Posted by 
West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 9 days ago

WEST. WENDOVER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvGDkl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover, NV
2
Followers
77
Post
463
Views
ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wendover Weather Forecast#Wendover#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

Take advantage of Saturday sun in West. Wendover

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Wendover. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

West. Wendover is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Wendover. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Wendover. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) According to West Wendover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1711 Butte St. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Carrillo Brothers Auto Service at 601 Wendover Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.