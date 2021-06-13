Cancel
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
 9 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCOWx_0aSvGCs200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

