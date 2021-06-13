Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

Kaunakakai Daily Weather Forecast

Kaunakakai News Alert
 9 days ago

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aSvGA6a00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

