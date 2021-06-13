Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

Stroud Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 9 days ago

STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSvG9J600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
14
Followers
92
Post
878
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stroud, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stroud, OKPosted by
Stroud Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Stroud

(STROUD, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stroud. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Stroud, OKPosted by
Stroud Digest

Stroud is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(STROUD, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stroud. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Stroud, OKPosted by
Stroud Digest

Friday has sun for Stroud — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STROUD, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stroud. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.