San Saba, TX

San Saba Weather Forecast

Posted by 
San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 9 days ago

SAN SABA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvG8QN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

