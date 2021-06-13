4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
