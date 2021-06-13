Cancel
Scottville, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scottville

Scottville Post
Scottville Post
 9 days ago

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scottville, MI
With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Scottville

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scottville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.