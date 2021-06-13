Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Weather Forecast For Morganton

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 9 days ago

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0aSvG6ev00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
15
Followers
95
Post
800
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Morganton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MORGANTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!