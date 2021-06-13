Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Kent, ME

Fort Kent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fort Kent Dispatch
Fort Kent Dispatch
 9 days ago

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aSvG30k00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent Dispatch

Fort Kent, ME
9
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Kent Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Kent, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related