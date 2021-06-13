Fort Kent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
