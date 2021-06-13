Cancel
Spicer, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 9 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvG28100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

