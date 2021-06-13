Oroville Weather Forecast

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.