Cut Bank Daily Weather Forecast
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 41 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.