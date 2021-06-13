Cancel
Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank Daily Weather Forecast

Cut Bank Bulletin
Cut Bank Bulletin
 9 days ago

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvFypl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 41 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cut Bank, MT
