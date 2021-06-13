Cut Bank Daily Weather Forecast

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 41 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.