Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milbank, SD

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Milbank

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 9 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milbank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milbank:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvFxx200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
9
Followers
85
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milbank, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Milbank, SDPosted by
Milbank News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Milbank

(MILBANK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milbank. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Milbank, SDPosted by
Milbank News Flash

Milbank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milbank: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during