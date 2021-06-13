Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Glenwood

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 9 days ago

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvFvBa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

