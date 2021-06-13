Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G-7 agrees to fight forced labor, ransomware, corruption

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAxtD_0aSvFsXP00
© Getty Images

Group of Seven (G-7) leaders on Sunday announced their commitments to cutting forced labor practices out of global supply chains in a shot at China, as well as efforts to stop ransomware attacks and root out corruption.

The three priorities will be outlined in a joint communique, to be released at the conclusion of the summit in the United Kingdom and signed by the heads of state of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Italy, France, Japan and Germany.

"The United States and our G7 partners remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors—the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang," the White House said in a release ahead of the communique, referencing a Chinese territory.

"Leaders agreed on the importance of upholding human rights and of international labor standards, and committed to protect individuals from forced labor," the White House statement added.

The specific mention of forced labor appeared to be calling out China, a point of contention among G-7 leaders. President Biden and some allies have pushed for a tougher approach to Beijing, but they have faced resistance from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and others who are reluctant to take an aggressive approach and prefer seeking out areas of economic cooperation with China.

The G-7 communique will also detail the leaders' commitment to fighting ransomware as cyberattacks increase. U.S. businesses were targeted by major ransomware attacks in the weeks leading up to the G-7, affecting the domestic fuel industry and meat industry. Ransomware attacks are expected to be a point of discussion when Biden meets Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland.

"The international community—both governments and private sector actors—must work together to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient against this threat, that malicious cyber activity is investigated and prosecuted, that we bolster our collective cyber defenses, and that States address the criminal activity taking place within their borders," the White House said.

The G-7's communique will also raise the leaders' commitments to addressing global corruption. The White House pointed to Biden's classification earlier this month of corruption as a core national interest. The president at the time ordered a broad review of anti-corruption efforts across the federal government.

The Hill

The Hill

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Corruption#Ransomware#The White House#Chinese#German#French#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cyberattack on Polish government officials linked to Russian hackers

A recent string of cyberattacks targeted at thousands of Polish email users, including government officials, have been linked by the Polish intelligence services to a Russian hacking group. “The findings of the Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service show that the UNC1151 group is behind the recent hacker...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The leaders of the world’s richest countries have pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, endorsed a global minimum tax on multinational corporations and agreed they will work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and to call on Beijing to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

G-7 nations condemn forced labor in rebuke of China

President Biden finished three days of meetings with Group of 7 leaders here Sunday lauding new agreements by the world’s leading democracies to collaborate on efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, combat climate change and counter the growing threat of autocracies with an explicit rebuke of China’s forced labor practices.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, G-7 leaders agree to end public support of coal industry

President Biden agreed Saturday with other leaders at the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies to end government support of coal generation for power by the end of this year, saying the accelerated action is needed to address climate change. At their meeting in Carbis Bay, England, the president and his...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden wiped the smirk off Putin’s face

Seasoning and sobriety are underappreciated virtues in politics. Voters normally opt for novelty and excitement when choosing a president. The result is that we usually wind up with foreign policy neophytes in the Oval Office. When these tyros make their maiden trip abroad, they cause considerable jitters among observers and aides, who wonder: Will the president know what he is doing? Will he say something he shouldn’t? Will he be rolled by more experienced leaders?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration mulling eviction freeze extension: report

The Biden administration is reportedly considering extending the federal moratorium on evictions to allow more time for allocating emergency housing funds. The White House is looking into extending the freeze put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Trump administration by one month, The New York Times reported, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the situation.
U.S. Politicsamerica.gov

How the U.S. uses trade to deter forced labor

The United States works to stop forced labor around the world. That’s why it won’t import seafood from a fishing fleet based out of the People’s Republic of China. A yearlong U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation found evidence that PRC-based Dalian Ocean Fishing Company demonstrated all 11 of the International Labour Organization’s indicators of forced labor (PDF, 4.2MB). On May 28, CBP barred Dalian-harvested seafood from entering the United States.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Majority of voters say Biden made progress in summit with Putin: poll

A majority of voters in a new poll say President Biden made at least some progress during his summit this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Twenty-one percent of registered voters in a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill said that Biden made “meaningful” progress in the Geneva meeting, while another 31 percent said he made “some” progress.
POTUSThe Guardian

How the UK lost its leading role in the global fight against corruption

The last time the UK chaired a summit of the G7, or the G8 as it was in 2013, David Cameron was in an ebullient mood as he held a closing press conference in glorious late afternoon sunshine by Lough Erne in Northern Ireland. He sensed he had pulled off a diplomatic triumph by putting a new subject at the forefront of world leaders’ agenda: the global fight against corruption.