Phillips Daily Weather Forecast
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
