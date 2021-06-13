Cancel
Linn, MO

Linn Weather Forecast

Linn Dispatch
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSvFptE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

