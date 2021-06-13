Eagar Weather Forecast
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
