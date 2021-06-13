Weather Forecast For Sutton
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
