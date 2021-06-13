Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Galivants Ferry Weather Forecast

Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 9 days ago

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aSvFjq600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy drizzle then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

