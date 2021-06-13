4-Day Weather Forecast For Butler
BUTLER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.