Scott City, KS

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Scott City

Posted by 
Scott City Post
 9 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scott City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvFdXk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

