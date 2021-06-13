Cancel
Marlette, MI

Marlette Daily Weather Forecast

Marlette Bulletin
 9 days ago

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0aSvFXCG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related