Marlette Daily Weather Forecast
MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
