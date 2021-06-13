Cancel
Munising, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Munising

Munising Post
 9 days ago

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Munising, MI
