Daily Weather Forecast For Munising
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
