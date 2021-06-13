Daily Weather Forecast For Charleston
CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.