Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 9 days ago

CHARLESTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvFVQo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
40
Followers
81
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Charleston, MSPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Charleston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CHARLESTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Charleston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!