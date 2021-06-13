Cancel
Deer River, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Deer River

Deer River Today
 9 days ago

DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvFP8S00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deer River Today

Deer River is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(DEER RIVER, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Deer River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.