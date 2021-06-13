Daily Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
