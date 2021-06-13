Cancel
Lakeview Digest

Lakeview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvFNcE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lakeview, OR
With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

