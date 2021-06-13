Cancel
Lovelock, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lovelock

Lovelock Daily
Lovelock Daily
 9 days ago

LOVELOCK, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvFGR900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

