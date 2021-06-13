Daily Weather Forecast For Gold Beach
GOLD BEACH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Heavy rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
