Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Russell

Posted by 
Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 9 days ago

RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvF7Zr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russell Updates

Russell Updates

Russell, KS
12
Followers
93
Post
666
Views
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Russell

(RUSSELL, KS) You could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on diesel in Russell, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Russell area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Westside Propane & Convenience at 616 W Wichita Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at 24/7 Travel Store at 1415 S Fossil St.