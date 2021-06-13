Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

3929 Kennedy Ranch Road, Fort Worth TX 76262

ntxrealtyservices.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Beautiful move-in ready home located on a large landsscaped lot offerd 3 spacious bedrooms, privare over-sized master suite with garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Formal living room open up to the kithcen for entertaining. Spacious kitchen that can add a nook. This house has several upgrades from original builders. tile throught the wet area, designer backsplash to the kitchen as well as master shower. Walking distance to middle school and it sits on NWISD school district! A mile away from Hwy 35 and 10 minutes away to Tanger outlet. Owner also willing to sale all the furnitures with a reasonable prices. All Measurements are apprx. agents to verify.

www.ntxrealtyservices.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3929 Kennedy Ranch Road#Nwisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.