Cuba, NM

Cuba Weather Forecast

Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 9 days ago

CUBA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvF32x00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

