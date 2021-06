Shubho Paul, a 17-year-old Indian striker, has been picked by German powerhouse Bayern Munich for their world under-19 squad. The teenager, who hails from West Bengal’s Howrah district, will now take part in Bayern’s training programme. Paul was picked by Bayern via a talent hunt programme launched by the club to select 15 footballers from across the world to form their ‘World Squad’. The talent hunt was led by Bayern legend and World Cup winner Klaus Augenthaler and their coach of international programmes Christopher Loch.