Nathalie, VA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
 9 days ago

(NATHALIE, VA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Nathalie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nathalie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvEZr500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Nathalie Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

