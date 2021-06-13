Cancel
Bitcoin Wallet Joins 12 Largest Fundraising Rounds In Crypto History

By Emily Mason
We hope ethereum competitor Solana enjoyed its 24-hours in the fourth position on Forbes’ list of largest fundraising rounds in crypto and blockchain history, because cryptocurrency hardware wallet producer Ledger’s $380 million round announced this morning already knocked them down a peg. Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb’s once-massive $200 million round from 2019 was knocked off the list entirely.

