Battle Mountain, NV

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 9 days ago

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) A sunny Sunday is here for Battle Mountain, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Battle Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvDv7A00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain, NV
With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

