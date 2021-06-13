Alderson Weather Forecast
ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
