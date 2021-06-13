Cancel
Newberry, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 9 days ago

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvDsSz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

