Newcastle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



