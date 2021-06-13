Newcastle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
