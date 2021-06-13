Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Newcastle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvDoBJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

