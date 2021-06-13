4-Day Weather Forecast For Orange Grove
ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
