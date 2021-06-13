Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvDnIa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

