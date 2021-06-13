4-Day Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.