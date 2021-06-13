Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

A rainy Sunday in Cle Elum — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 9 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cle Elum Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvDmPr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
9
Followers
92
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cle Elum, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

Daily Weather Forecast For Cle Elum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cle Elum: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cle Elum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cle Elum, WAPosted by
Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(CLE ELUM, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cle Elum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.