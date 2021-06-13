4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
