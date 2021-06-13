4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.