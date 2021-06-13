Cancel
Alturas, CA

Weather Forecast For Alturas

Alturas Digest
Alturas Digest
 9 days ago

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvDjlg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

