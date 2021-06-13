Cancel
Grafton, ND

Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
 9 days ago

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0aSvDg7V00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

