Grafton Daily Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
