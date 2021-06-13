Weather Forecast For Roseau
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
