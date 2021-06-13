Cancel
Roseau, MN

Weather Forecast For Roseau

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 9 days ago

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvDeM300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roseau, MN
With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Roseau Mn Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
