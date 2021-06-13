Cancel
Kalona, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Kalona

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 9 days ago

KALONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvDdTK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

