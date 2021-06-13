Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



