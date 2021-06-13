Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.