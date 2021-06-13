Cancel
Perry, NY

Perry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 9 days ago

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aSvDcab00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

